Celebs Who Look Different: What Happened to Their Faces?

Something’s different! These stars have raised eyebrows and plastic surgery rumors with their new looks. What happened to their faces?

Bethenny Frankel

“99.9 percent of what people have said that I have done is false. I will tell you this is not all-natural,” the reality star, 53, admitted in a March TikTok, but “I don’t owe anyone a detailed explanation.”

ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Khloé Kardashian

Another new face? At a March 24 party, the ever-changing reality star, 39, “appeared to have injected her lips with filler recently since they’re very plump,” says Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated Khloé, adding she may have also done “some tweak” to her nose.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bruce Springsteen

“Bruce’s face looks very smooth,” Youn says of the 74-year-old rocker, whom he has not treated. We’ll say! Fans noted he’s a dead ringer for actress Tilda Swinton!