Khloe Kardashian Photo, Face Editing Called Out by Fans

Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to being called out by some fans for allegedly editing or Facetuning her photos so that her face does not resemble how it looks in real life. Her latest photo posted on Thursday, March 14, has Instagram followers buzzing again.

The Good American founder, 39, posted a picture alongside pal Erin Paxton, who used to work with Khloé on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as she wore glam makeup and had her long locks pulled back behind a headband. Her face was completely smooth and wrinkle-free, which caught the attention of some users.

“Khlo I love u but delete before everyone wakes up this is not your face,” one fan wrote shortly after Khloé posted the picture. Others agreed, writing underneath the comment, “facts” and”This one is baaaaad.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Face app is face apping,” one person alleged, while another added a sad, tear-eyed emoji with the comment, “More face work.”

A woman pointed out what appeared to be her lopsided chin, as it seemed slimmer on one side than the other, writing, “Khloe be so f–kin foreal rn. Where’s your chin girl?”

Khloé has faced plenty of accusations of Photoshopping her body and face in social media photos over the years. She usually avoids responding to comments about whether or not she’s edited her posts but addressed the issue in a major way in April 2021 after an unedited bikini photo was mistakenly shared to Instagram.

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared, regardless of who you are,” she began in a lengthy post.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet [others’] standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” Khloé continued. “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them [every day] by the world.”

The Kardashians star admitted to altering her photos, writing, “I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there. The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically.”

“My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore,” Koko declared.