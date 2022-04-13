Happiest Place on Earth? Khloé Kardashian admitted she “f—ked up” by Photoshopping her daughter, True Thompson, in sister Kim Kardashian’s old Disneyland photo.

“Welllppp I f—ked this one up,” the Kardashians star, 37, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, April 13, in response to a fan who shared the December 2021 pictures from Disneyland and Khloé’s most recent photos of True at the theme park for her 4th birthday. The user also mentioned Khloé and Kim, 41, in their tweet, informing them “the people have questions” in the caption.

“Anyways, let’s focus on something else,” Khloé added in her reply. “Our show airs in a few days.”

Just two days after throwing True a huge Squishmallow-themed birthday party, the Good American founder shared countless snaps via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 12, featuring True at Disneyland in honor of her special day. Several videos featured the youngster enjoying the “It’s a Small World” ride, with Khloé telling fans about the pair’s mommy-daughter excursion in one Story.

“This is True’s first time to Disneyland [sic],” the reality TV star said in one clip. “And we’re going on “It’s a Small World.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While the moments were undeniably adorable, her comment contradicted the photos that the Skims founder shared on her Instagram in December 2021, which are still on her account.

In Kim’s carousel post, both True and her daughter Chicago West are present in the images. However, fans were quick to point out that Khloé’s daughter looked like she was edited into the moments beside Chicago, 4.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“True looks so Photoshopped, I’m wheezing,” one fan reacted in a comment. “True looks edited in,” another claimed, whereas countless others recently swarmed the comments section to ask why the photos are still up after Khloé apparently confirmed the editing claims.

This isn’t the first time Khloé has faced Photoshop allegations involving her child, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. Nearly two years after she was born, fans accused the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of editing True’s eyes to have a blue tint instead of her natural brown color.

“Until the end of time, it’s you and I,” she captioned her Instagram carousel post in October 2019 of her holding True.

Aside from True though, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has been the subject of Photoshop accusations in the past. However, Khloé in particular has faced almost back-to-back photo editing and plastic surgery allegations over the years. One of the most noteworthy instances was when fans indicated that her fingernails looked way too long in an Instagram post in January.

Nevertheless, the Hulu personality brushes off the negativity. Just one month after people accused her of editing her fingernails, Khloé took a second to respond to a fan.

“Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands,” an Instagram user commented under her January 31 post, to which Khloé replied, “Lol never, my hands are beautiful baby.”