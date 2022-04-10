Birthday fit for a ~purrrfect~ queen! Khloé Kardashian threw an epic cat Squishmallow-themed 4th birthday bash for her daughter, True Thompson.

Though True’s birthday actually falls on April 12, the Good American founder, 37, invited her nieces and nephews to the event on Sunday, April 10, to celebrate. She also shared multiple snaps via her Instagram Stories, showing her 4-year-old having the time of her life.

In her first few videos, Khloé revealed that her brother, Rob Kardashian, gifted his niece with M&Ms that included sketches of True’s face on each of the pink, purple, green and blue candies.

“It’s happening! True, look what Uncle Bob got you,” the Kardashians star said in the video as she handed her child, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a jar of the colorful chocolates.

“What do you say to Uncle Bob?” she asked True, which the youngster adorably responded, “Thank you,” looking into the camera as she took a few bites while getting her hair braided with bright pink extensions.

In several more Stories, Khloé followed her kid with her phone camera as True walked around a swimming pool that was adorned with themed balloons, oversized Squishmallow boards and even a large pink inflatable slide.

Another one of Khloé’s Instagram Stories captured True’s stunning, three-tier birthday cake, which was decorated with several kittens, rainbows, multi-colored stars and a yellow crescent moon at the top.

Later on, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to give her nieces a warm welcome.

“Girls are here!” the blonde beauty said in another Instagram Story video, which included Rob’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, revealing a large pink pit filled with many Squishmallow plushies.

Perhaps the best part of the huge shindig was when True embraced and danced with a Squishmallow character, which was shown in another one of Khloé’s Stories. Even cousin Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, rocked out with True and the huggable life-size kitty in one clip.

The overwhelmingly cute fiesta took place just two days after Khloé clapped back at fans claiming that she holds True too much for her age after she was photographed carrying her child at Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere on Thursday, April 7.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much … number 1, I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” she tweeted on Friday, April 8. “Number 2, when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, [paparazzi] yelling things … I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

This dynamic mother-daughter duo clearly paid no mind to the online trolls, though, as Khloé made sure her daughter enjoyed her special day over the weekend.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from True’s incredible birthday bash!