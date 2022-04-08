Even though True Thompson turns 4 years old in less than a week, her adoring mom, Khloé Kardashian, still loves carrying her around in her arms. Now, the reality star is clapping back at fans who claim her daughter is getting too old and too big to be held all the time.

For the people who comment that I hold True too much … number 1, I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” Khloé, 37, wrote on Twitter on Friday, April 8. The reality star’s daughter is already quite tall for her age, thanks to her 5’10” mother and 6′ 9″ NBA player dad, Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then seemed to address why she held True in her arms while posing on the red carpet at the Thursday, April 7, Hollywood premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu. Her daughter is so tall, her legs dangled past Khloé’s knees, with fans asking why she didn’t just hold her daughter’s hand and let her walk beside her mom.

Action Press/Shutterstock

“Number 2, when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things … I want my baby to feel safe,” Khloé explained, adding, “Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

Khloé did pose for a photo with True standing next to her, and the little girl already comes up to the reality star’s hip. The protective mom has detailed how she wants to make sure her daughter isn’t called “big” for her age because she believes it is an unhealthy term.

“I don’t play when it comes to True,” the Good American founder told Health in October 2021. “She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.”

Khloé is such a loving mom to True and desperately hoped to give her a sibling. Even though she and Tristan had an on-and-off relationship, he agreed to participate in Khloé’s IVF process, which despite several attempts, was unsuccessful. Those plans with Tristan were called off after the pair split for good in May 2021. He later admitted to fathering a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, a son who was born in December 2021.

“My plan was to have kids closer in age,” Khloé revealed during a March 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “But now with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing … to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”