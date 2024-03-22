Your account
Khloe Kardashian Braless, Flashes Boobs in Sheer Dress

Getty (2)

Fashion & Beauty
Mar 22, 2024
Khloé Kardashian wore a memorable number at sister Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter launch event when she arrived on the scene wearing a form-fitting sheer minidress. The Good American founder flaunted her rocking body in the daring ensemble while letting loose at the star-studded party on Thursday, March 21.

While heading into the venue, Khloé, 39, had her baby sister’s canned vodka soda in hand and a micro blue purse in the other. As for her outfit, the Kardashians star’s long, golden wavy locks perfectly covered her exposed breasts. She customized the look with sunglasses, diamond tights and kitten heels. After tapping out and heading home, though, Khloés chest was completely exposed alongside her high-waisted underwear.

