Inside Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter Vodka Soda Launch Party [Photos]

Kylie Jenner is in her entrepreneurial prime after the launch of her alcohol brand, Sprinter. The Kardashians star celebrated her success at the spirit brand’s launch party on Thursday, March 21, alongside her closest friends and family.

Kylie, who reached billionaire status in 2019, donned a sexy latex minidress at the party that featured a halter top with a plunging neckline. The inside of the venue featured blue walls with moody LED lights flashing shooting star-type flashed and dim lighting.

Before letting loose, the Kylie Cosmetics founder pregamed the big night by visiting liquor shops to sign boxes of Sprinter and gift her besties PR packages.