Deck the halls! Bachelor Nation stars like Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin, Sean Lowe and more go big when it comes to Christmas decorations.

Some couples love cozying up for the holidays together. Last year, season 12 Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher, and fiancé Jordan Rodgers moved into a new home just in time for December 25.

“It was a CRAZY past few days … but somehow we pulled it together,” the Dallas native captioned a photo that showed her sitting on the former football player’s lap. “Our first Christmas in our new home and our last as an engaged couple.”

Unfortunately, the reality duo, who was originally planning on getting married in June, had to postpone their California wedding until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt shared some of the new “traditions” they created together at their Toronto home. “Ours is watching Home Alone … with French toast [and] mimosas,” the Florida native revealed in 2019. “This year, we might go ice skating, too … if we make it off the couch.”

It’s clear the engaged couple loves the holidays because they started decorating extra early this year. “Too soon?” Astrid questioned in an Instagram caption as she showed off a small evergreen tree on November 24.

Of course, you don’t need a significant other to have an amazing holiday. Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin spent Christmas 2019 with ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen before their split earlier this year. However, the Minnesota native will be celebrating as a single woman in a new apartment.

“After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with,” Becca revealed via Instagram in October. “But I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life.”

She’s already made herself at home. The season 14 star was decorating a tree in her L.A. digs on December 1 while showing off her Bob Ross ornament that broke. Luckily, she was optimistic she would be able to reattach it.

