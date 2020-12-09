Big, big plans! Bachelor alum Lauren Lane (formerly Bushnell) is pregnant with her and country singer Chris Lane’s first child, and her baby bump is the absolute cutest.

“A dream. Except, I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly,” the former 30-year-old contestant from season 20 wrote on Instagram to announce their pregnancy news. “Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you, Jesus! All the glory belongs to you.” The reality babe is due in the beginning of June.

Her hubby, 36, hilariously responded, “[Honey], when were you gonna tell me you were pregnant?” However, the dad-to-be gushed over how grateful he is to welcome their baby on his own social media account. “Prayer works! Hope you look like your mama,” he captioned the same video of their ultrasound.

Of course, Bachelor Nation rallied to support the couple, who wed in October 2019. Lauren’s ex-fiancé, Ben Higgins, who is now engaged to Jessica Clarke, congratulated his ex in the comments and wrote, “What a thing to celebrate!” JoJo Fletcher added, “So happy for you both!!!!” Lauren Luyendyk (neé Burnham) gushed, “I’m so excited for you guys!!”

Kids have been in the plans for Lauren and Chris since they got hitched. In August 2019, the former flight attendant teased she and the “Take Back Home Girl” artist would “hopefully” have babies “sooner than later” after a fan asked.

Lauren is most well-known in Bachelor Nation for her past engagement to Ben, 31. However, both have found their happy endings separately. “I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine forever. The journey was well worth it,” Lauren wrote via Instagram in June 2019 following their engagement news.

Chris opened up more about the day he popped the question. “I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal … so I decided to keep it pretty casual,” the “Hold You Tight” singer explained to People at the time. “I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought, I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

He added, “I was initially worried that doing it on Father’s Day might not be the best move, but her dad, Dave, said that it could only add to his Father’s Day, and that’s when I decided Sunday, June 16, was the day.”

Needless to say, Lauren and Chris are in baby bliss! Keep scrolling to see all her baby bump photos so far.