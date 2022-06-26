‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Lane Rocks a Bikini Like No Other: See Her Best Swimsuit Photos

Former Bachelor star Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) may be expecting her second child with her country star husband, Chris Lane, but that does not mean she can’t rock a bikini like she did in her reality TV days.

“My loves in one photo,” the Oregon native shared via her Instagram story in June 2022, alongside a sweet photo of her toddler son reaching up to her pregnant belly and she wore a bikini. “It’s always incredibly hard solo parenting and doing it every week for days at a time. My body is definitely feeling it.”

“Having intense Braxton Hicks already and some lightning crotch … Praying everything is okay with this baby and that Dutton walks soon so my 25-pound sidekick doesn’t want to be held all the time,” she added.

The Nashville local went on to correct herself in an emotional update, writing, “Correction: I am not ‘solo.’ I am not alone.”

“I have the most amazing husband and family I get to lean on,” she added, referring to Chris – with whom she shares her 12-month-old son. “I don’t take that for granted for even a second because not everyone has that and I can’t imagine how hard it would be to not. Dutton has the best dad and I have the best partner I could ask for,” Lauren continued before jokingly adding, “I just wish his strong arms were here to hold Dutton 7 days a week.”

The pair – who tied the knot in an intimate garden wedding in November 2019 in Nashville – announced they are expecting their second child together with a sweet family photo in June 2022.

“Party of 4, coming October 2022,” the social media influencer shared. “I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!”

“I guess it’s no secret to what’s been going on in the Lane household,” the “Big, Big Plans” singer shared the same day.

In January 2021, Lauren shared a series of photos from the couple’s tropical getaway ahead of Dutty’s arrival. “Honeymoon/Babymoon all rolled up into one,” she wrote alongside a snap in a white bikini that showed off her growing bump.

Keep scrolling to see Lauren Lane’s best swimsuit and bikini photos!