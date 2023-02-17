Babies on the horizon? The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer wants “a football team” of kids with wife Emely Fardo, he exclusively tells Life & Style.

“We definitely want to grow our family. I think I’ve definitely waited long enough in my life up to this point,” the former NFL star, 44, gushes while promoting the forthcoming season of Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship. “Emley, I know, is going to be the most amazing mom, so that’s definitely something that we talk about.”

Jesse announced in 2021 that he and Emely had secretly gotten married one year prior. The pair began dating in 2017 and got engaged in July 2019. They officially tied the knot during a private ceremony in June 2020. Two years later, in July 2022, the couple got married a second time in France surrounded by family and friends.

“I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN, but this time, in front of our immediate family,” Emely wrote on Instagram at the time alongside photos from the stunning ceremony. “It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and emotional day of my life! I’ll never forget it.”

Jesse Palmer/Instagram

Now they’re getting ready for the next step in their relationship — children. As for how many kids the couple hopes to have? Jesse says they’ve landed on “hopefully” two babies.

“That would be the dream number,” the TV host tells Life & Style. “I think that way Emely and I can play man-to-man defense.”

While the couple is already content with their dog, LouLou — who they refer to as “part of the family” — Jesse teases that he and Emely would be down to welcome another pet into their household along with kids!

“When we say growing the family it’s not just necessarily children but maybe another dog, I don’t know, we’ll see,” he shares.

Other than plans to expand his family, Jesse is staying busy with his Spring Baking Championship hosting gig.

“It’s really great competition,” he tells Life & Style of the show, which shows off the skills of some pretty talented bakers. “Some are home bakers, some are professionals, but the kitchen really heats up this season. There’s some phenomenal personalities as well that I think viewers at home are really going to fall in love with.”

The Canada native also dishes on what really goes down behind-the-scenes of the competition series.

“It makes it so much easier, I think, working on shows like this where you genuinely really love the people you’re working with,” he shares. “It’s so much fun getting to work with everyone.”

Spring Baking Championship premieres on Food Network and discovery+ on Monday, March 6th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Reporting by Fortune Benatar