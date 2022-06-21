The Bachelor world first met Jesse Palmer in 2004 when he was cast as the star during season 5 of the reality show. He returned to the show 18 years later as host during season 26 after former host Chris Harrison stepped back from the role. As the Toronto, Canada, native gears up to host season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, his net worth is bigger than ever.

After Jesse ended up with Jessica Bowlin during season 5 of the ABC show, the reality TV personality ultimately decided not to get engaged to his winner. The pair did go on to date after the show wrapped, but their romance eventually fizzled. Jesse met his now-wife Emely Fardo 13 years later, with whom he tied the knot in 2020.

Scroll down for everything we know about his net worth, how he makes his money and more!

What Is Jesse Palmer’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, Jesse has a total net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

ABC/John Fleenor

Jesse Palmer’s Job Before The Bachelor

Before Jesse’s appearance on the fifth season of The Bachelor, he was a professional athlete, similar to many other veterans of the show. After playing college football at the University of Florida, Jesse was drafted in 2001 by the New York Giants. He spent 2001 to 2005 playing for the team primarily as a backup quarterback. Jesse walked away from football altogether in 2007, two years after he was released from the Giants. He had additional brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers followed by the development team for the Montreal Alouettes in 2006.

Jesse’s Time on the Bachelor Franchise

Jesse first appeared on the show as The Bachelor back in 2004 and later replaced Chris Harrison as the host in January 2022. He was invited back to host season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, with new episodes set to drop on the network on September 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. While the show’s former host reportedly made about $2.6 million per season of BiP, the former NFL player is likely making less than $1 million for his first season hosting, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Jesse’s Sports Analyst Career

In addition to his pro football and reality TV careers, Jesse also works as a broadcast sports commentator. His broadcast career began with football analysis on Fox Sports Net. He went on to become a game and studio analyst for CSTV in 2005 and spent the following year working NFL games for Fox. Since then, Jesse has been featured on the NFL network as an analyst and has done studio work with MSG. He also does work on Good Morning America, and was previously hosted The Holiday Baking Championship on The Food Network and The Proposal on ABC.