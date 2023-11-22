Jesse Palmer is used to doling out dating advice to contestants on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. But the tables were turned on The Golden Bachelor, which followed 72-year-old widow Gerry Turner on his quest for love. “Gerry and these women have lived a lot of life,” says Jesse, 45, exclusively to Life & Style. “I’m just trying to take in all of their wisdom.” The former NFL star — who’s expecting his first child with his wife of three years, Brazilian model Emely Fardo, 34, in January — has learned a lot this season.

“The most powerful message of the show is that you’re never too old, and everybody is deserving, and your person is out there,” says Jesse. “You can’t give up.” Here, the expectant father talks to Life & Style’s Lindsay Hoffman about the rumor of a Golden Bachelorette, Gerry’s best marriage tips and other secrets from the hit show.

What’s the best advice Gerry gave you?

JP: He told me to tell my wife I love her everyday, because one day you won’t be able to do that anymore. And it’s important to share your feelings. It’s something I’ve really tried to be more mindful of.

Do you feel older contestants were more jaded than younger ones?

JP: Most of the women showed up at the mansion hoping for their shot at love. A lot of them had given up on it. Hopefully when they left they did so with a sense that even if it didn’t work out with Gerry, they were willing to keep the door open.

Did you expect the show to be as well received as it has been?

JP: I thought, “How is this going to look? Are they taking naps at rose ceremonies? Are there going to be Fantasy Suites?” [The cast] was incredible. Normally on night one, you pull up to the mansion, the Bachelor is waiting for you, your brains fall out. These women got out of the limo and owned the place. They partied until 8 a.m. And they brought that same energy everyday.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Are there plans for a Golden Bachelorette?

JP: I hope so. That’s out of my paygrade, but I think that would be great. From Gerry’s season, there are a lot of very good candidates. Everyone is just trying to digest The Golden Bachelor — but who knows, maybe Golden Paradise at a retirement community in Naples, Florida. I’m all for it.

Have any celebs reached out to be the next Golden Bachelor or Bachelorette?

JP: I actually have been contacted … but I can’t say who. They are from the TV host and athlete worlds.

Will Gerry be on Dancing With the Stars?

JP: Gerry did a lot of dancing during the season, so he’s definitely getting practice. And knowing him and his openness for new opportunities, if that came his way, I’m sure it’s one he’d take up.

You recently teamed up with Avocados From Mexico. What’s your go-to guac recipe for a game day or Golden Bachelor viewing party?

JP: I use avocados from Mexico, obviously, and very finely chopped onions, lots of lime juice, lots of salt. Jalapeños with the seeds in — I’m not taking the seeds out. And if you wanna chop up a bunch of rose petals just for garnish, that would be great!