Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer is returning to Bachelor Nation as host of Bachelor in Paradise. While he did not end up tying the knot with his final choice from his season of the ABC show, he did get married in 2020 to Emely Fardo.

After ending season 5 with Jessica Bowlin in 2004, the reality TV personality ultimately did not get engaged to his winner. The pair went on to date after the show wrapped, but things eventually fizzled out between the two. Thirteen years later, Jesse met his now-wife, Emely, at a boxing class in New York City in 2017.

“I saw her and thought she was beautiful. I didn’t meet her until later, she was coming in while I was leaving,” Jesse told Daily Mail in July 2019. “We ended up connecting and our first date was at Rumble two weeks later.”

The couple have already started to grow their family, as they share an Aussiedoodle named LouLou who has an Instagram page with almost 4,000 followers.

On Emely’s Instagram profile, she has shared many photos of her and Jesse traveling the world together from Paris to Positano. It seems they are a happy and supportive couple, with many of her posts celebrating her partner.

“I’m so proud of you,” she wrote with a red heart emoji over a photo of her and Jesse at the beach. Find out everything you need to know about Emely Fardo and her romance with Jesse Palmer.

What Is Emely Fardo’s Job?

Emely is a Brazilian model and photographer. She has worked with brands including Inamorata, Clinique and Stila Cosmetics, according to Favebites, and she is managed by New York Model Management.

Courtesy of Emely Fardo/Instagram

When Did Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo Get Engaged?

Jesse later proposed to Emily during a surprise trip to France, sharing photos from the picturesque occasion in 2019.

“You said ‘yes’. I’m so lucky to finally call you my fiancé,” he wrote on Instagram after popping the question. “I asked for an angel to be brought into my life…and it was you.”

When Did Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo Get Married?

Jesse and Emely had planned to tie the knot in Provence, France, in 2020 but were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic. They moved the date to 2021 but later decided they didn’t want to wait and instead had a small wedding at a close friend’s house in Connecticut with guests limited to close family and friends.

The pair wed on July 5, 2020, but kept the news of their nuptials under wraps until a year later. However, Jesse later admitted that he hadn’t intended for their wedding to be so secretive.