Stepping in! Victoria Beckham defended her son Brooklyn Beckham after fans slammed his cooking skills when he showed off his Sunday roast.

“I’ll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister! It’s rare people, not raw,” the former Spice Girls singer, 48, wrote on her Instagram Story with a crying laughing emoji on Thursday, January 5, while sharing her eldest son’s video.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn, 23, made a dry aged rib roast with a plethora of sides, including carrots, mushroom gravy and roasted potatoes, with Michelin-star chef Kevin Lee. The finished product became somewhat controversial among followers, as many thought it looked too red on the inside.

“A good vet could bring that back to life,” one commenter wrote to which someone else added, “Might as well bite the cow while it’s grazing.” Another follower quipped, “That’ll be walking off the plate in the next clip.”

That being said, many people rallied to support Brooklyn, applauding the delicious looking meal.

“Some of y’all have never had prime rib and it shows,” a separate follower wrote, with another commenter writing, “Stop with the negative comments. If it’s not your taste, keep scrolling.”

Victoria’s support for her son comes months after rumors circulated that the clothing designer was feuding with her son’s wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married on April 9, 2022.

The Holidate actress, 27, denied that there was any bad blood with her mother-in-law, claiming that the rumors started after she decided to wear a Valentino wedding gown instead of one Victoria designed.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola told Variety in August of that year. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn added during the joint interview, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

As for their marriage, Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, who also share sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper, have been publicly supportive of their union.

“I was actually pretty relaxed about the whole thing,” the “Wannabe” singer told The Telegraph about her outfit at Brooklyn’s wedding during a June 2022 interview. “It was Nicole and Brooklyn’s day, not about us. I just wanted to feel comfortable — and I knew it would be warm.”