Exclusive Lala Kent Says Her Relationship With Stassi Schroeder ‘Changed’ After They Became Moms: ‘I Rely on Her a Lot’

Building new bonds. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent exclusively reveals to Life & Style that she and costar Stassi Schroeder have become closer since entering motherhood just three months apart from one another.

“It’s so crazy because it all changed so quickly. It went from like our conversations being super—I don’t want to say that they didn’t have depth, but I’m going to say it. They didn’t have depth,” the 30-year-old explains while promoting her new book, Give Them Lala, available May 4. “It was like a bunch of sh-t-talking which was so fun and awesome. And now it’s like, we talk about what brand of breast pump we like and diaper rash cream. So the conversation is very different.”

“I rely on her a lot to kind of coach me through the beginning stages of motherhood because you know, Hartford’s three months,” Lala adds. “And you know, things change quickly every day. So Stassi has been a huge for me.”

Stassi, 31, and husband Beau Clark welcomed their first child, daughter Hartford Rose, in January, while Lala gave birth to her first baby, daughter Ocean, with fiancé Randall Emmett in mid-March. On April 6, the happy couples got together to let their kiddos enjoy their very first playdate together.

“They were so cute. When Stassi first got here with Hartford, they were both awake,” the Utah native gushes about the adorable outing, which both of the proud mamas documented on their Instagram pages. “The playdate lasted all of 10 minutes before we had feeding time, diaper changes and nap time. But the playdate was awesome for the moms.”

Stassi and her man, 41, revealed their pregnancy in June 2020. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January [2021],” the podcaster’s rep told Life & Style at the time. “[They] are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.”

Lala and the film producer revealed they were expecting just three months later. “I am pregnant,” she gushed via the couple’s “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in September 2020. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”