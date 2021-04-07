Precious pals already! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and alum Stassi Schroeder brought their newborn daughters, Ocean and Hartford, together for their very first play date — and it was just as cute as you would expect.

“First play date is going well,” Stassi’s husband, Beau Clark, captioned the adorable Instagram Story footage of Lala, 30, holding the couple’s baby girl, while Stassi, 32, played with baby Ocean, whom Lala shares with fiancé Randall Emmett. The posts were made on Wednesday, April 7, but the get-together appeared to take place the day prior.

Lala Kent/Instagram

The Utah native also shared an Instagram Story photo of the proud parents holding their daughters close to one another so they could get a good look at each other. So sweet! When the New Orleans native shared the image to her own Instagram Stories, she added the caption, “Hartford and Ocean, a.k.a. [heart and ocean emojis].” She even used a red emoji and the wave emoji for the post.

Additionally, the “Boy” singer seemingly revealed that her tiny tot met Pump Rules costars Katie Maloney-Schwartz and husband Tom Schwartz during the hangout. “Yesterday was special,” Lala captioned an adorable photo of Katie, 34, holding baby Ocean.

Shutterstock (2)

Stassi and Beau, 41, revealed their pregnancy in June 2020, just days after the Bravo star and longtime friend Kristen Doute were fired from the reality series that made them household names due to past racist conduct toward costar Faith Stowers, who is Black.

“Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January [2021],” the former podcast host’s rep told Life & Style at the time. “[They] are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.”

The Spree star revealed her pregnancy three months after Stassi’s, amid an episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast she hosts with her future husband, 49. “I am pregnant,” Lala gushed in September 2020. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

Stassi welcomed her first child in January 2021, while Lala followed two months later and gave birth to her first child in March.