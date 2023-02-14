Clear eyes, full hearts — you know the rest! Friday Night Lights became a major network show when it premiered via NBC in 2006. After five seasons, it came to an end in 2011, but the show has continued to have a major shelf life thanks to streaming services and die-hard fans.

In fact, some of the football-focused series’ biggest supporters are other celebrities. Parenthood star Mae Whitman even hosts the “It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond” podcast alongside two stars from the show — Scott Porter (Jason Street) and Zach Gilford (Matt Saracen).

“When you do speak to people about this show and what the impact of it was on their lives, it’s like it’s some deep, core, emotional, special thing. And I think that’s, again, what’s so interesting about it, is the reach is so different for everybody and it’s sort of pervaded not just the industry, but the world with this sort of sensibility of love and trust and themes that are so special,” Mae explained to Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 about the series. “I feel like when you have something that really affects people in an emotional way, it’s really interesting to talk to them about it and to see how it’s sort of affected them.”

Aside from Scott and Zach, Friday Night Lights starred Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor, the Dillion High School Panthers’ football coach. Throughout the series, fans watched as the team attempted to win the Texas State Championship while dealing with relationships, school and family issues.

While the Friday Night Lights characters were a team on the show, the stars are still close in real life. Zach, for one, told Us Weekly about his long-time friendship with Jesse Plemmons, who played Matt’s bestie, Landry Clarke, on FNL.

“I learned so much from him. He is such an amazing actor and I’m doing this rewatch podcast right now of Friday Night Lights and I haven’t watched any of it since it aired,” the Criminal Minds: Evolution star shared. “Every scene with Jesse — and I’m only on season 1 — I laugh and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That’s right. I remember that. I remember when he said that and the random stuff that he would say.’ He’s such a genius because so much of that is just stuff he just came up with.”

These stars may be known for their FNL roles forever, but the show’s cast have since appeared in tons of other projects. Scroll through the gallery to see what the Friday Night Lights cast is doing now.