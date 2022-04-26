Reflecting on the past. Stassi Schroeder looked back at the moment — well, seven-day period — in which her 2020 cancellation took place during her second book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom, which was released on Tuesday, April 26.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 33, equated being canceled on the internet to “a straight-up horror movie.” Stassi started off her second book acknowledging that she “made mistakes, huge ones” in the past.

“I know I’m the only one to blame, and I’ve been trying hard to do better,” she wrote. “Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are. You’re fired because of that mistake, and no one else will hire you because they don’t want to be seen with you.”

In June 202o, Stassi and former VPR costar Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo reality series following an incident with fellow former cast member Faith Stowers, who accused them of past racist behavior. At the time, Faith, 33, went on an Instagram Live with with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice and recounted her experience as the only Black cast member on VPR. Faith also recalled an instance when Stassi and Kristen called the police on her following her departure from the show.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Faith explained at the time. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me.”

Stassi and Kristen have both since apologized for their past actions. The Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook author, for one, explained the situation at-length in her newly released book.

“During this season, Kristen Doute — my fellow cast member — started getting texts from people alleging that Faith had stolen from them in the past and saying that Faith was in a surveillance video showing someone stealing. Then, we saw a news article with a video still of the woman who was accused of stealing,” Stassi claimed in Off With My Head. “So, we called the tip line. We stupidly thought it might be Faith partly because multiple people had been texting Kristen saying it was her. And also, in our very flawed detective work, we thought the description of the woman’s tattoos sounded like Faith’s.”

After the incident, Stassi told the story on a since-deleted episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast from 2018. “I wasn’t hiding it. But I also shouldn’t have been talking and joking about it,” she wrote in Off With My Head. “We also shouldn’t have made that phone call but I didn’t understand that at the time.”

Stassi went on to admit that she had “a lot to learn” in the aftermath of her cancellation.

“It took me a while to process my feelings and recognize how layered it all was,” she wrote. “It took time to recognize that Faith felt it was about race because there is an actual serious problem between the Black community and the police in America. I understand that now.”

Scroll through the gallery to read Stassi’s quotes about her cancellation from Off With My Head.