Growing their family! Vanderpump Rules alumni Stassi Schroeder confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Beau Clark .

“Secrets stress me out,” Stassi, 34, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday March 1, which featured a snap of the mom of one sitting beside her daughter, Hartford. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

For Beau’s part, he shared snaps via his respective Instagram of the trio looking at sonogram photos of Stasis’s second pregnancy.

“Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the bump,” the father, 42, captioned his sweet post that day.

Courtesy of Beau Clark/ Instagram

Per Stassi and Beau’s Instagram announcements, fans speculated that the former reality TV star was hiding a baby bump. Just five days prior, the spouses enjoyed a romantic dinner in New York City, with Stassi sharing a photo from their outing via Instagram.

In response, quite a few fans pointed out what they believed was a hidden pregnancy.

“Definitely think they are strategically hiding a baby bump,” one fan commented under Stassi’s post. “OK, can you please tell us you are predo with #2 now,” another added, whereas a third wrote, “Interesting poses and positions of the jacket and arms etc!” referring to how the duo were seemingly covering up Stassi’s growing belly.

The couple’s happy news comes just over two years after Stassi gave birth to their 2-year-old daughter.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the pair said in a statement announcing Hartford’s birth to People in January 2021. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

During her first pregnancy, Stassi kept a low profile after parting ways from VPR. However, she previously opened up about wanting to “be a better person” as she prepared to become a mother.

“I’m pregnant, and I want my daughter to be proud of me,” the Louisiana native told Tamron Hall during a September 2020 interview. “I want to be part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. I recognize that — and that’s why I say, I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not. I needed it. I needed that.”

Since welcoming Hartford, Stassi and Beau have dedicated themselves to giving their first kid an amazing childhood. In honor of their little girl’s second birthday this year, the proud mama celebrated Hartford by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post on January 7.

“Happy 2nd birthday my little Beaut Beaut,” Stassi captioned an Instagram carousel post that day, featuring several images of Hartford. “The funniest, brightest, spunkiest, friendliest, sassiest, most confident, ketchup-loving girl out there. About 100 times a day, I just stare at you and think to myself, ‘I can’t believe you’re ours.’ May this year be filled with Elsa, Lizzo and fries. I love you, Hartford.”