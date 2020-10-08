Baby prep! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has been showing off her unborn daughter‘s nursery as she and husband Beau Clark await the arrival of baby No. 1.

The mother-to-be shared the first glimpse of the baby’s room with fans on September 20. On her Instagram Stories, the former Bravo star shared a clip of a cute throw pillow featuring a landscape from the Palace of Versailles in France. “My favorite nursery find,” she wrote on the video.

On October 1, the New Orleans native revealed another “favorite” part of her baby’s bedroom — but this time, the piece had sentimental value. The former podcast host showed off a piece of artwork featuring a heart with tiny pieces forming to fill a gap.

“After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was,” Stassi wrote on the Instagram video. “After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small [and] should heal on its own. This piece of art means so much more now.”

Life & Style confirmed Stassi and her casting director man were expecting their first child in June 2020. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January [2021] and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” the Pump Rules OG’s rep confirmed the child’s due date to Life & Style. The couple revealed they were having a baby girl a few days after announcing their bundle of joy to the world.

The pair shocked fans on October 7 by revealing they actually already tied the knot one month earlier. “Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” Stassi wrote beside a sweet video of their nuptials. “Married September 2020, hopefully Italian dream wedding October 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.”

It’s no secret the starlet is thrilled to welcome her new arrival, too. She’s been showing off her baby bump since the happy news was revealed. Stassi also flaunted her epic and stacked closet for baby No. 1 on September 26. “I’m a monster who is creating another monster,” she wrote on an Instagram Story video of her upcoming arrival’s packed wardrobe. “This poor baby has no clue.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Stassi Schroeder’s delicate and regal nursery for baby No. 1!