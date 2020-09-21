A room fit for a princess! Pregnant Stassi Schroeder gave fans a sneak peek at her daughter’s nursery on Sunday, September 20.

In the quick clip, the former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, who is expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Beau Clark, zoomed in on the most adorable throw pillow featuring a landscape from the Palace of Versailles in France. To accompany Stassi’s Instagram Story, the Next Level Basic author chose to play “La vie en rose” by Édith Piaf in the background. Clearly, the excited mother-to-be wants her little girl to be well-versed in all things Parisian.

Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

Just three days prior to Stassi’s mini-nursery tour, the longtime Bravolebrity broke her silence in a virtual interview with Tamron Hall about being fired from the network in June 2020. Stassi was let go from Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons following accusations from fellow cast member Faith Stowers. The Ex on the Beach alum, 31, alleged that Stassi, as well as series regular Kristen Doute, committed racist acts toward her.

Since then, the New Orleans native revealed to Tamron, 50, that she’s hired a diversity coach and is dedicated to setting a positive example for her child. “I want to be a better person. I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me,” Stassi explained during the September 17 segment.

“I want to be part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now,” she continued. “I recognize that — and that’s why I say, I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not. I needed it. I needed that.” While Stassi did issue an official apology shortly after she was fired, the Amazing Race alum admitted she “needed time to process” her feelings before explaining herself further.

“I needed time to process what happened and I feel like one of the most frustrating parts, you know, when this all went down was that people expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time,” Stassi said. “I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again.”

Now that Stassi has spoken her truth, she and Beau, 40, can continue to prepare for their newborn, who’s due sometime in January 2021.

