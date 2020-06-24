Former ‘VPR’ Star Stassi Schroeder Loves Showing Off Her Baby Bump — See Photos of Her Tummy So Far

Ever since Stassi Schroeder announced she’s expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Beau Clark, she can’t help but flaunt her growing baby bump.

Life & Style confirmed the pregnancy news on June 16. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January,” the former Vanderpump Rules star’s rep revealed in a statement.

A week later, the couple announced the sex of the baby. “We’re having a baby girl,” Stassi captioned an Instagram photo, in which her ~beau~ was holding a pink onesie that read “#OOFTD,” a.k.a. outfit of the day.

Meanwhile, Beau gushed over their bundle of joy in his post. “I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll [forward] to my daughter and then some! She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate and a dash from Kesha … She’ll be a ‘motherf–king WOMAN!!!'”

Lately, Stassi has been experiencing lots of changes in her personal life. Prior to announcing she’s expecting, she and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after racist comments about former costar Faith Stowers surfaced.

Two days before Bravo announced they cut ties with her, the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host issued a statement addressing the issue. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I have caused,” she wrote on June 7. “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone that feels disappointed in me.”

After the firings, her rep Steve Honig said that both Kristen and Stassi “want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere.” He continued, “Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

These days, it looks like the mom-to-be is focused on enjoying her pregnancy. Keep scrolling to see Stassi’s baby bump photos so far.