Getting ready! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder showed off her absolutely stacked closet for baby No. 1 on Saturday, September 26.

“I’m a monster who is creating another monster,” the 32-year-old wrote on a short video of her unborn daughter’s wardrobe full of clothes, shoes and accessories. “This poor baby has no clue.” The mother-to-be also included the hashtag “#OOTD,” which stands for “outfit of the day,” a trend which Stassi pioneered and turned into a national holiday. She also scored the clip with Lady Gaga‘s song “Fashion” to hammer home her point.

On September 20, the Bravo star gave fans a glimpse of the nursery she and fiancé Beau Clark are designing for their first child. In the corner of the upcoming arrival’s bedroom sits a regal chair with a Versailles pillow on it, Stassi’s “favorite nursery find.”

Life & Style confirmed the former podcaster and her casting director partner, 40, were expecting a baby on June 13. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January [2021] and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” the New Orleans native’s rep confirmed to Life & Style three days later.

Shortly after the happy news, Stassi and Beau revealed they are having a baby girl. The Pump Rules OG shared a photo of her fiancé kissing her cheek as he held up a graphic pink onesie with a design that read “#OOTD” in late June.

The dynamic duo started dating in late 2017 and made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2018. The pair got engaged in August 2019 at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The adorable — and spooky — moment was captured on season 8 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff show.

It’s clear this twosome is thrilled to be taking the next step in their romance. “Happy Anniversary to my Sweets!” Beau captioned a gorgeous photo of Stassi in lingerie showing off her growing belly in late July. “One year of engagement! Can’t wait to be a parent with you.”

