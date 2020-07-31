Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder‘s fiancé, Beau Clark, shared a new photo of the pregnant reality star’s growing baby bump in honor of their anniversary on July 31.

“Happy Anniversary to my Sweets!” the 40-year-old captioned a photo of the New Orleans native, 32, standing sideways in order to show off her tummy in a lacy white lingerie set. “One year of engagement! Can’t wait to be a parent with you.”

So far, the expecting Bravolebrity hasn’t shown off her baby bump very much on social media, with the exception of a photo of herself and her ~beau~ during their gender reveal in late June. The starlet confirmed she and her future husband were having a baby girl and flaunted her then-tiny tummy.

The couple got engaged during season 8 of the Bravo TV series, which finished airing in June. Beau proposed to the Next Level Basic author at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles — which is in line with her aesthetic, believe it or not — in August 2019, but the episode aired in April 2020.

Life & Style reported Stassi and Beau were expecting their first child on June 13. The touring comic’s rep confirmed the pregnancy days later — and also revealed the duo’s due date. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January,” the rep told Life & Style. “They are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.”

Just one day prior to her pregnancy announcement, Stassi spoke out about being fired from the series that made her a household name after she exhibited racist behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers. Her former BFF Kristen Doute was also axed from the series for her part in the incident.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” rep Steve Honig told Life & Style at the time. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

It seems the former reality star is enjoying a low-key pregnancy with her fiancé.