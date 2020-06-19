Some time away. Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, skipped town for a road trip amid her Vanderpump Rules firing and the ongoing backlash. The pregnant star has been keeping a low profile on social media after her dismissal from the Bravo series, but returned with a new photo on Thursday, June 18.

In the Polaroid photo she shared, Stassi, 31, and her husband-to-be, 40, kiss while enjoying the gorgeous views on their getaway. Beau shared some snaps of his own via Instagram while they were driving, capturing the bright blue skies and clouds.

On June 13, news of the star’s pregnancy made headlines and she confirmed the speculation days later. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January,” her rep told Life & Style on June 16, also sharing their due date.

Stassi and her man likely decided to take a trip to escape the drama in the wake of her firing from Pump Rules for past racist behavior toward costar Faith Stowers. Shortly after, her podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” was removed from all platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

After being accused of calling the cops on Faith for a crime she didn’t commit, Stassi spoke out and apologized in a public statement on June 7.

“It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” she began.

“I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

The author was one of the four stars let go when the network announced the news on June 9. At the time, it was confirmed Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would also “not be returning” to the show for the upcoming season. Both she and Kristen had been featured on the show since season 1.

Beau is sticking by her side amid the controversy and it seems to be keeping her uplifted.