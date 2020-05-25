Stocked up on shoes! Kylie Jenner showed off daughter Stormi Webster‘s shoe closet on her Instagram Stories on May 22 and we’re totally jealous of the 2-year-old’s kicks collection.

In the short video clip, a whopping 19 pairs of white Nike Air Force Ones could be seen on one shelf. Another shelf held two pairs of Balenciaga Speed Stretch-Knit High-Top sneakers … which cost $795 a pair in adult sizes. The toddler also had two pairs of Ugg fuzzy slippers on a third shelf.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see Stormi’s stacked closet. The proud mama, 22, is “constantly showering” her daughter with gifts, an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “Expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” the source added. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

The makeup mogul is also all about splurging for her own closet as well — and her shoe collection is one for little Storm to aspire to. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns,” the insider raved. “There are well over a thousand pairs.” Get collecting, Stormi!

Considering price really isn’t any object for a billionaire boss babe, Kylie’s shocking spending stats are probably quite normal in her world. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week,” the source said of her penchant for designer digs. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once. She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

Amid quarantine, the brunette beauty has shown off her high-end threads a lot on Instagram. On May 7, she rocked a $750 bodysuit by French brand Marine Serre. A few days earlier, she flaunted her curves in a sexy $500 skirt and top by up-and-coming brand Charlotte Knowles London.

With all of her thriving business ventures, it’s clear the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can more than provide for her darling daughter as she grows up. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now,” the insider gushed. “While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.”