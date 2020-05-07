Courtesy of @kyliejenner/Instagram

She’s got the look! Kylie Jenner showed off her gorgeous curves in a Marine Serre two-piece bodysuit set on Instagram on May 7. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet is a big fan of the French brand, so it’s no surprise to see her sporting one of their latest pieces.

The 22-year-old captioned the photo with a simple blue heart emoji as she flaunted the pricey outfit. The top retails for $443, while the bottoms are priced at $323. Plus, the brunette beauty rocked a pair of Yeezy season 5 PVC pumps ($338) and Christian Dior Ski 6 Shield sunglasses ($150). All in all, the full look comes out at about $1, 250 — which certainly isn’t cheap.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kylie has shown off one of the expensive pieces in her closet. On May 1, she shared a steamy photo on Instagram while wearing a stunning tube top and skirt set by English designer Charlotte Knowles. Believe it or not, she actually repurposed the bottom half of the look, as her skirt was originally intended to be worn as a dress.

The makeup mogul is known for spending serious coin on her love of fashion. An insider told Life & Style exclusively she spends “at least $300k” on clothing regularly. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the source said. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

The same attitude applies to her home decor. When it comes to interior design, the reality star “spares no expense” to keep her house looking fresh, a separate insider told Life & Style in April. Kylie has worked with famed interiors guru Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who gave her space some “edge.” The designer has also worked with big sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian on their homes.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the source explained. Considering the Kar-Jenner’s gorgeous space tends to be the setting for her stylish pics, we can’t wait to see more of her closet and her home!