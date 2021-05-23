Congrats! Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo‘s daughter, Victoria, married fiancé Michael Mastrandrea on Saturday, May 22.

According to social media, the ceremony was held at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hicksville, New York on Long Island. Victoria, 26, and Michael also released butterflies after the nuptials. The newly minted wife wore a stunning gown with tons of crystals on the bodice. She also wore her hair down in gorgeous curls.

The couple’s reception was held at Hudson House in Jersey City, New Jersey. Following the ceremony, the lovebirds posed for photos with a pizza pie, an homage to their wedding’s hashtag, “#pizzamyheart.” According to her Instagram Stories, the reality TV kid enjoyed photobooth photos with friends during the big bash and also posed for pictures with her mom and dad Larry Caputo.

One day prior to the lavish wedding, the reality star, 54, shared a snapshot of herself and her daughter celebrating her final day as an unwed woman. “Last night, the rehearsal dinner,” she gushed in the post. “Tomorrow, my baby girl is a bride.”

The TLC personality was quick to announce her daughter’s engagement via social media in February 2019. “So this HAPPENED! Victoria’s ENGAGED,” the beloved medium captioned a collage of four photos of herself, her daughter and her daughter’s man celebrating the engagement at home with a cake. “Congratulations to my beautiful baby and her future husband, Michael. Let the planning begin.”

After getting engaged, Victoria embarked on another reality TV journey. She joined an episode of Say Yes to The Dress in order to find her perfect wedding gown. During the episode, her mother expressed desires for her to wear the first dress that she tried on — however, the bride-to-be went with her gut and stuck with the gown she eventually walked down the aisle in. Needless to say, it was a stunning choice.

Courtesy of Theresa Caputo/Instagram

As for Theresa, the starlet started dating again in February, nearly three years after her divorce from ex-husband Larry. “I got the approval from my children,” the mother of two told People at the time. “Everything’s great.” Theresa and Larry, 64, split in December 2017, following nearly 28 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized the following December.

However, the former flames have an amicable relationship — so much so that they happily celebrated their daughter’s big day together. “Theresa is much happier separated from her husband,” Us Weekly previously reported. “There was no big event leading up to their split, but an honest conversation that it wasn’t working any longer and it was time to move on.”