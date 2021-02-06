She’s taken once again! Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is dating again — and her two kids are thrilled. “I got the approval from my children,” the reality star told People on Friday, February 5. “Everything’s great.”

Though she has yet to reveal her new partner’s identity, the 54-year-old revealed the pair is enjoying their time together while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[We’re] taking it day-by-day and just enjoying and embracing life one day at a time,” Theresa told the outlet. “I think this past year has shown us that we never know what life is gonna throw at us and I think I’ve learned so much over the past several years and, more importantly through my gift, is that we just have to embrace each moment and just be thankful.”

In December 2017, Theresa and husband Larry Caputo announced their separation after 28 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized one year later in December 2018. At the time, Theresa told People the longtime couple would “continue to support each other and remain friends.” The pair share two children, 28-year-old son Lawrence and 26-year-old daughter Victoria.

The reality star also revealed to the outlet that her ex-husband is doing well despite the pandemic. “We’re both on coasts that are really having a difficult time with COVID,” Theresa explained. Her ex currently lives in California, while the medium is still based in New York. “[We’re] just like everyone else just trying to do the best that they can and get through each day with a lot of hope and faith.”

Larry, for his part, has started dating as well. In 2018, the 64-year-old told People, “I have moved on. I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it [at that] for now.” He shared a now-deleted photo of himself and his “baby boo” to his Instagram page in February 2019 — and fans noticed the woman happened to look a lot like his psychic ex.

According to The Sun, Larry’s mystery woman was later identified as Alabama native Connie Talley Stauddy. The couple reportedly met online after Connie reached out to Theresa for a reading, but Larry responded to the inquiry instead.