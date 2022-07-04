The Bachelor alum Demi Burnett isn’t afraid to be daring — and that includes her bikini choices.

The season 23 alum, who first joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, made her mark as a fiery pot-stirrer. She is one of the few select contestants invited to Bachelor in Paradise multiple times.

Clearly known for her bold personality, the bubbly Texas native made franchise history by being one-half of Bachelor in Paradise’s first same-sex couple during season 6. Demi came out publicly as bisexual after her now-ex-girlfriend Kristian Haggerty showed up to fight for her heart on the beach. While it was boundary-breaking for the ABC dating show, trolls were quick to send Demi hate online.

“This was a super-tough time for me that being criticized does hurt,” she revealed in a conversation with Good Morning America in August 2019. “But I know there’s nothing I can do to change how people are perceiving it or how they feel about it.”

Focusing on the positive, the “Big Demi Energy” podcast host shared that people ultimately praise her for sharing her story on a national platform. “There are so many messages in my [direct messages] on Twitter, Instagram, of people who are thanking me because they have been struggling with the same thing that I went through,” she continued. “Knowing that I helped somebody just by being who I was, that’s amazing for me. And it feels really good.”

After a long stretch on reality TV, the ABC personality is focused on self-love and mental health.

“I would say that reality stars have it pretty rough, and anyone who’s not a reality star will laugh at that, but it’s because of what happens,” she told The Unwind in June 2022. “You take people who are not in the industry, who have no idea what the industry’s like, who have fantasized and glorified the industry in their minds. It’s like Disneyland to me, baby.”

Explaining that an unforgiving edit on reality TV can cause “a toxic relationship with yourself,” the Bachelor Nation alum added, “You take me and you use that naiveness. You use that curiosity and that excitement and all of this to get good television outta me.”

Keep scrolling to see Demi Burnett’s sexiest bikini photos!