Get ready, Bachelor Nation! Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson spilled details about “moving full-steam ahead” on his upcoming “pen-to-paper” tell-all book in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. “I like to describe my book as a ‘life journal,’” he says about the page-turner coming out this fall.

“I take you along my personal journey,” the military veteran, 32, explains. “I share difficult parts of my life as well as how I overcame them to find self-love.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum isn’t just looking at his past — he also hopes to “encourage readers to go on their own journey with tangible tools and exercises to turn their life challenges into springboards as I did.”

The San Antonio native wants readers to “embrace what comes up for them as they work through this book.” The reality stud adds, “I wrote it for the readers to be able to relate but also to reflect on and rewrite the stories that have been holding you back. Don’t be afraid to visit the margins.”

Fans have kept their fingers crossed the past few seasons for Mike to become the next Bachelor. He was passed over last season in lieu of Peter Weber. ABC recently announced Matt James, a Bachelor Nation newcomer, as the leading man for season 25, making him the first Black Bachelor in franchise history.

The former contestant from Hannah Brown’s season says Tyler Cameron’s pal will “be a great Bachelor” and thinks the New York resident is an “upstanding individual.” However, Mike, who recently made an appearance at Tulsa’s Juneteenth Block Party, acknowledges that there is still more to be done with diversity in the franchise, and he wants the “Bachelor Nation family [to] continue being allies.”

“Personally, I want to see changes in all departments. The only way to be inclusive is to have people from all walks of life in a position of power,” Mike notes. “This isn’t a moment, this is a continuous movement, one that the Bachelor franchise needs to spearhead and do right from this moment forward.”

As far as if he’ll appear in the franchise again, Mike teases, “Carpe diem” — a.k.a. time will tell. “BIP, at its earliest, is going to happen in the summer of 2021. Hopefully, I’m in a wonderful relationship at that point in time,” he expresses.

The portfolio manager previously told Life & Style in January that he’s “looking for somebody that has confidence, someone that is fierce, that loves themselves and someone that truly is my biggest competitor and … I can cry on their shoulder, if needed.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Mike!