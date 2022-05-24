Fans first got to know Hannah Godwin on season 23 of The Bachelor before she appeared on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. It’s clear why Hannah left such a strong impression on Bachelor Nation — she’s gorgeous! Her bikini photos are proof.

“Even though it was scary and even though it was something really different for me, it made me find myself even more,” Hannah told The List in February 2022, reflecting on her experience on the ABC show. “I wasn’t around all of these distractions all the time, work, phone, all of that kind of stuff. You’re focused on you, and what you want and how you treat others and everything … You’re put [in] a spotlight, but it really forces you to learn about yourself, which is cool, and which also is why you connect with these people so well because you’re all in the same boat.”

After receiving the first impression rose from Colton Underwood during season 23 of The Bachelor, Hannah progressed all the way to the final three only to leave the show in tears and heartbroken. The Birmingham, Alabama native later got engaged to Dylan Barbour during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Since meeting via Bachelor Nation, the couple quickly hit many milestones. They moved into a new home together in San Diego in March 2022, with Hannah revealing to Life & Style exclusively at the time that they “immediately fell in love” with their “awesome” house before purchasing.

“We knew eventually we’d want more space, but we saw our new spot and immediately fell in love. It was like that when you know you know kind of thing,” Hannah shared, explaining why they sold their former Southern California home.

The pair explained their decision to move in a January YouTube video. Hannah said that while they “grew as a couple” and “individually” in the home that they shared amid the Coronavirus pandemic, they needed extra space for indoor dining and more room to have guests over. Dylan then added that they found “the sickest house on planet Earth” and decided to put their current home on the market.

In addition to their move, the couple has also been planning their wedding, which they decided to postpone amid the uncertainties COVID-19. They hope to tie the knot in 2023, telling Us Weekly during New York Fashion Week in September 2021, “[The date has been] pushed back a bit. We’ve been eyeing 2023 so we’ll see how it goes.”

Keep scrolling to see Hannah Godwin’s best bikini photos!