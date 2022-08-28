Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but did their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the beach, Danielle returned for another attempt at finding love on the hot summer spinoff. Keep reading to see spoilers about Michael and Danielle’s current relationship status.

Are Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Engaged?

While Michael and Danielle find a love connection during their time in Paradise, they do not get engaged, Reality Steve reported.

The neonatal nurse and business owner leave as a solidified couple despite a “record” 43 contestants appearing during season 8, according to the spoiler account.

Are Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together?

Michael and Danielle are supposed to be in hiding following their time on the ABC show — but they did leave one major hint that they’re still together. Following the wedding of BiP’s resident bartender Wells Adams and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, a photo emerged of the rumored flames in arms cozied up together for a group picture at the nuptials.

Who Did Michael Allio Date in Bachelor Nation?

The father of one first captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation when he appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. The pair ended things right before hometown dates after Michael, whose late wife Laura died in 2019 from cancer, had a heart-wrenching conversation with his son who wondered why his father Michael left him to film the reality show.

ABC

Following his time on season 17, Michael sparked romance rumors with The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots after she captioned a photo of them at dinner together in December 2021. “Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!” she wrote.

The Ohio native later addressed the romance rumors during a conversation with The Bachelor alums Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson in May 2022.

“You guys may not know this, but Amanda is also from the Akron area. She and I are both from here. Her story is also very tragic,” he explained during the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast episode. “She lost her husband to COVID and she has a young child, Elvis, who’s around James’ age. She lives out in L.A. now, but once I got off the show, she reached out and we started talking.”

Reiterating he and Amanda have a “great friendship,” the single father added, “We have so many similarities in the way we look at life — we’re hopeful but still with some reverence to the tragedies that we’ve had to overcome.”

Who Did Danielle Maltby Date in Bachelor Nation?

As for Danielle, she previously competed for Nick Viall’s final rose in 2017 on season 10 of The Bachelor. Following her departure on week 7, Danielle shared a dramatic romance with another television personality, The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore. However, following cheating allegations, the reality TV alums ended their relationship in 2018.

The neonatal nurse has also been open with her own grief journey after the death of her fiancé, Nick Haag, in 2011. Danielle revealed he died of a drug overdose, which was a huge shock due to her not being aware of his substance abuse issues.