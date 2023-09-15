The Real’s Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy are getting a divorce after more than two years of marriage, Life & Style can confirm.

Jeezy, 45, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce from The Real cohost at Fulton County Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. The documents reveal that he and Jeannie, 44, are separated and that they have a prenuptial agreement. Jeezy is asking for joint custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom Jeannie gave birth to in January 2022.

