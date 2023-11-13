Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from Lukas Gage just six months after they ​got married, Life & Style can confirm.

Kim Kardashian’s longtime hairstylist, 40, filed the paperwork ​at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, November 13, and listed the couple’s date of separation as November 10. Chris cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split and revealed that they have a postnuptial agreement in place. They have agreed to waive spousal support.

While neither Chris nor Lukas, 28, have publicly discussed their split, a source close to the pair told TMZ that the divorce was not an easy decision for Chris to make. The insider added that he tried everything to make their marriage work before he concluded that they aren’t meant to be.

Reps for Chris and Lukas did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Their divorce filing comes just three days after their wedding was featured on the November 9 episode of The Kardashians. During the episode, fans watched the couple get married during a Las Vegas ceremony at the Little White Chapel in April.

Not only did Kim, 43, officiate the wedding and recruit Shania Twain to give a surprise performance of “You’re Still the One,” but the reality star also encouraged the couple to get a prenup.

Chris and Lukas had a whirlwind relationship after they were first romantically linked in February. While they initially kept details about their relationship private, Chris confirmed he was dating the White Lotus actor during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March.

“I’m very happy,” he said at the time. “Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

Later that month, Lukas gushed about his relationship with Chris while appearing on the Today Show.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” the You star said. “He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

Lukas continued to share insight into their romance when he spoke to People on March 31. “You’re going to find the perfect person when you’re least expecting it,” he said. “I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It’s going to happen.”