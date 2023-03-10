Off the market? You and White Lotus star Lukas Gage has been sparking major romance rumors with Chris Appleton, who fans may know as Kim Kardashian‘s hairstylist. But are they actually dating?

“If they want to think that, they can,” Lukas told The New York Times in March 2023, addressing the romance rumors. “I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

Keep reading for all the details about Lukas’ love life, including rumors, his relationship status and more.

Who Is Lukas Gage?

The California native has appeared in various TV shows and movies over the years, including American Vandal, Tagged, Love, Victor and Euphoria. In 2021, Lukas made his White Lotus debut as Dillon, a hotel employee, in the show’s first season. He went on to star as Adam Pratt in the fourth season of Netflix’s You. He’s also set to star in the movie Down Low, which he wrote.

“As a kid I really wanted to act. I sent out headshots and met with a bunch of agents behind my parents’ back when I was 9 — I literally googled ‘child agencies in L.A.’ — but they all called my mom,” the HBO star recalled the Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “They let me do commercials in San Diego until I was old enough to figure out if I really wanted to do it.”

Is Lukas Gage Single?

When it comes to his dating life, the Netflix star keeps things pretty under wraps.

“I just want the spectrum of things [I do on camera] to be so crazy different that everyone doesn’t know what to expect next [from me],” he told Bustle in February 2023 during a discussion about sexuality. “With Down Low being this queer rom-com, I would love to do a straight rom-com and [show] you can be weird, f–ked-up characters, but you can also be leading men.”

In fact, when it comes to his sexuality, Lukas has made it clear that it’s not anyone’s business but his own. When asked to share his sexuality during a social media interaction, the actor refused.

“If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played 4 so far. 1 was enough,” a Twitter user shared in June 2022. Lukas, for his part, clapped back, writing, “U don’t know my alphabet.”

Is Lukas Gage Dating Chris Appleton?

Fans started to speculate that Lukas and Chris were dating in February 2023 after the rumored pair shared photos of each other on their vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico. Just Jared was first to report the news of their relationship with sources confirming the romance. However, neither of them have yet to confirm the romance. In fact, Lukas played coy while chatting with The New York Times.

Reps for Lukas and Chris did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.