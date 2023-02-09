Who is Kate? Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has a new love interest in You season 4, and she’s played by Charlotte Ritchie.

When dishing on the new character, the British star referred to Kate as someone who is “chronically unable to express her feelings,” during an interview with Vogue ahead of the fourth season premiere in February 2023.

“Her armor is unbelievably strong, and there are moments when a more well-adjusted person might be upset, but for her, there’s a kind of numbness there. That was tricky for me because I’m quite demonstrative with my emotions, so I had to keep thinking, What am I repressing here?” the 33-year-old actress explained. “There are a few scenes where she opens up a bit about why she’s like that, and I think her biggest fear is having her boundaries overstepped. You get a sense that there’s maybe something in her past that makes her wary of that. Having said that, she can have a good time — she enjoys drinking, she enjoys going out, she enjoys art, she enjoys sex. She just compartmentalizes everything.”

While Kate is quite the mystery to You viewers, there’s a lot to know about Charlotte. Keep reading to learn about the Netflix star’s past roles and more.

Who Is Charlotte Ritchie?

The actress playing Kate on You is a British star who has appeared in shows like Fresh Meat, Call the Midwife, Ghosts, Dead Pixels, Feel Good and more.

Before nabbing her role in the Netflix series, Charlotte told Vogue that she was “coming out of a really busy period of working and in the middle of shooting another show” and almost turned down the audition. However, she decided to go out for the part and watched the series for the first time.

Courtesy of Netflix

“I didn’t watch all of it in one go — I actually only did that for the first time last week. I didn’t want to get obsessed to the point where I wouldn’t be able to be normal around Penn,” she joked. “And also, I didn’t want to know too much about this character, because Kate doesn’t know anything about this guy, so it’s great to be able to start fresh.”

Charlotte Ritchie Is a Singer

Other than her acting roles, Charlotte has some musical background. While attending Bristol University, she was part of the college’s singing group.

“It sounds really corny but to sing in harmony is a really lovely thing and I hadn’t developed the self-consciousness that I got in my twenties so I was feeling quite free,” the Taskmaster star told U.K.’s Independent in February 2023. “I was earning good money and getting to sing with my friends. It was awesome.”

Charlotte Ritchie Has a College Degree

Amid her ongoing acting career Charlotte finished her Bristol University studies with a degree in English and drama.