Grab your baseball caps — Joe Goldberg is back! Netflix’s fan-favorite series You is returning for a fourth season, and according to star Penn Badgley, there are a lot of changes in the works.

“The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format,” the Gossip Girl actor teased to Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

How Did Season 3 of You End?

During the final episode of season 3 — which premiered in October 2021 — Joe killed Love (Victoria Pedretti) before framing her as the murderer of Madre Linda. Not to mention, everyone thinks her death was murder-suicide, which means Joe is in the wind. The season ended with him arriving in Paris to find his new love, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

“I don’t think she would go back [to him]. I think she would be able to, at that point, have the confidence, respect of self, and foresight to be able to know [not to],” Tati told Marie Claire of her character in October 2021. “I feel she’d be like, ‘I love you. I wish this worked out differently. But, you are a psychopath and you are not good for me or my child or even this world.'”

Guess we’ll have to wait to find out!

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

What to Expect in You Season 4?

The show officially started filming season 4 in March 2022. While the previous episode came to an end in Paris, Joe has since taken his serial killer ways to London. According to Penn, his character “would sure hope” that being in a different country would award him new freedoms.

“But the problem is in him, it’s not so much outside of him so he’s trying to change,” the actor explained to ET. “He is always trying — failing trying.”

A New Cast of Characters

Netflix announced that Lukas Gage will join the cast as Adam, alongside Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia, Ed Speleers as Rhys and Brad Alexander as Edward. However, the cast has kept quiet about the possibility of anyone returning.

“There’s also some other familiar faces which I think I can [say],” Penn teased to ET without naming names.

How to Watch You Season 4

A release date for the new season hasn’t been announced just yet, but the show will be available for streaming via Netflix.