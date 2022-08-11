Digging up an old rose? The Bachelor alums Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan caught fans’ attention after they were spotted together more than one year after they broke up (for the second time). Since their split ended badly, people are asking: are the two rekindling their romance? Keep reading to find out if Kelley and Peter are back together.

Are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Back Together?

Although it is unknown if the exes are back together, they took a picture together with a fan, as seen in a Wednesday, August 10, Instagram photo posted by @bachelornation.scoop.

“Peter and Kelley spotted out together today,” the caption read before fans started going crazy in the comment section. “Pete’s season ended in 2019 but the mess lives on forever,” an online user wrote, while another commented, “Will they eventually stop being chaotic & just get married?”

However, not all Bachelor Nation stans were opposed to the possibility of the two giving their love another chance. “I would be so happy for them for some reason lol. I always felt like she was the only girl he was actually interested in his season,” another Instagram user wrote.

Others were convinced that it was an old, resurfaced photo, a follow-up picture implied otherwise. The popular @bachelorteaspill account uploaded more pictures of the reality personalities at the Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field. In the snapshot that was sent in by a fan, they were wearing the same outfits as the first post. The pilot and lawyer were walking side by side while seemingly engaging in conversation with one another.

When Did Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Break Up?

After making things official in April 2020, the duo called it quits eight months later. Pilot Pete broke the news via Instagram on New Year’s Eve 2021 writing, “Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Kelley told her side of the story during a March 2021 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, revealing that she and Peter got back together after their NYE split, only to break up, once again, the following month.

“On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words,” the Illinois native said.

Furthermore, she really went in on her ex during a May 2021 interview on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, claiming that the relationship “ended really badly.” “I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me. I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about,” she said. “We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn’t necessarily done.”

Reps for Peter and Kelley did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.