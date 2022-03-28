They’re winners! Tons of major stars have been crowned EGOT winners throughout their time in Hollywood. What’s an EGOT? When someone in the entertainment industry wins an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award during the span of their career — and it’s a great honor.

John Legend, for one, officially became an EGOT winner in 2018 after winning an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Variety Special for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

“It’s kind of surreal. It’s something I never even thought about when I started my career,” the musician told Entertainment Tonight in September 2018, following his Emmys win. “I probably wanted to win some Grammys and sell a lot of records, and all that started happening pretty quickly, but I never dreamed that I would be here, winning an Emmy, and being in that rare group of people that have won all four of these major [awards].”

He also reacted to the honor in an Instagram post.

“Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories,” John captioned his photo at the time. “Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT.”

Both Andrew — a composer — and Tim — a lyricist — had completed their EGOTs alongside John in 2018 as Jesus Christ Superstar producers. Andrew, for one, credited their win to his late friend and collaborator Craig Zadan. “This has always been his and I’m so grateful that he put so much of his energies into a rather wonderful show,” he told the Associated Press at the time.

Fellow Broadway legends Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are close to achieving their EGOT. The only award that both singers are missing is their Oscar. Lin-Manuel has been nominated for a few in the past but has yet to come out victorious.

“I mean, it crosses your mind afterward, but it can’t ever enter your mind while you’re working,” he told The Wrap in December 2016 about the possibility of completing his EGOT. In 2022, he was nominated for Best Original Song with the track “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto.

“I literally fell in love with the Oscars because of Disney animated movies,” he told Collider of the nomination in March of that year. “I was ride or die for The Little Mermaid. That was my favorite movie in my young life. And I watched the Oscars for the first time that year because if ‘Kiss the Girl’ or ‘Under the Sea’ didn’t win, I was ready to riot as a 9-year-old. Then, as a result, you get to watch the Oscars. … So the fact that I’m here with the Disney song is wildly full circle for me, because that’s the reason I tuned in the first place.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which stars have won EGOTs over the years.