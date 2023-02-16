Slay or Nay? Photos of the Best and Worst Dressed Stars at New York Fashion Week 2023

New York Fashion Week was in full swing from February 10 to February 15, 2023, and the stars did not disappoint with their style choices! Celebs were spotted on the streets of the city that never sleeps wearing some unique — and even outlandish — outfits. Naturally, a few of them made quite a statement with their choice in attire. So, who were the best and the worst dressed of NYFW 2023?

Actress Kate Hudson looked simply sleek in an all-black two-piece ensemble, which featured a halter bandeau top, slit maxi skirt and a matching blazer. The Bride Wars star attended the February 15 Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show wearing her hair in a classy updo. Kate later showed off the full look to her Instagram followers by sharing a video of her walking through a crowd and posing for the cameras.

Fellow actress Rachel Zegler also looked undeniably stunning in an all-red outfit at the fashion show. The West Side Story leading lady slayed in a ruched form-fitting slit dress with a matching blazer and heels. The Michael Kors ensemble was complemented with a gold and red belt to tie in her snug frock.

Lori Harvey was also in attendance at multiple events throughout the glamorous week. From her sheer outfit at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter February 13 show to her shimmering gold dress at the Miss Circle New York flagship opening later that day, the model pulled out all the stops in fashion.

2023 has been off to a strong start in the fashion world. One month before NYFW kicked off, Paris Fashion Week ended on an interesting note when multiple celebrities were seen wearing head-turning looks.

Kylie Jenner made headlines for walking out of the Schiaparelli fashion show on January 23 wearing a strapless black velvet floor-length gown and accessorizing with a giant lion head as a sleeve.

Other A-listers also raised some eyebrows as well, such as actress Kerry Washington, who donned a bright neon green fuzzy long-sleeved shirt and a matching pencil skirt at the January 26 Fendi show.

Perhaps no other celebrity, however, made a statement like Doja Cat. The “Kiss Me More” artist walked out of the Schiaparelli event completely covered in red Swarovski crystals, which coordinated with her scarlet strapless outfit and knee-high heeled boots.

