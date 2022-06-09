Forget Maria, we’re in love with a girl named Rachel Zegler! The New Jersey native made major headlines after nabbing her starring role in 2021’s West Side Story, and she’s been killing it ever since. Other than becoming a household name almost overnight and being cast in some major blockbusters, the actress is still your average girl. Meaning, she loves to post pics of herself rocking a seriously fashionable bikini.

“I never imagined any of this happening in my life. So my prep is reminding myself who I once was, and that was a girl singing show tunes in her bedroom, hoping that people would subscribe to her YouTube channel,” Rachel told Allure in November 2021 about her whirlwind rise to fame. “And I haven’t forgotten her ever since.”

Just like every young star, Rachel has dealt with her fair share of internet trolls. In the beginning, she let their comments get to her. Now, they roll off her back.

“The ball ends up in your court, how you deal with it, and that will judge how the rest of your day goes,” she shared with the magazine. “I used to let Twitter ruin my day. I would just doomscroll for hours and see all of these terrible things people were saying. [But now] I view it as I’ve got a movie to make. I don’t need Twitter today.”

And, boy, does she have some major films in the works! It was announced in June 2021 that Rachel would be taking on the role of Snow White for a live-action version of the film.

“Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me. You don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries,” she told Variety in January 2022, reflecting on the backlash that came after her casting. “At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess.”

