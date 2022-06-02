A celebration! Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton and more royals attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which is taking place in England from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5.

This year’s event is a huge celebration of Queen Elizabeth II achieving 70 years of service after taking over the throne at the age of 25 in February 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. The Queen, 96, officially became the longest-reigning monarch in 2015, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who sat on the throne for 63 years and seven months.

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me,” the monarch said in a statement while thanking the thousands of supporters. “And [I] hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

The four-day celebration was celebrated by senior royals Prince William and Duchess Kate and their three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis. Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camilla Bowles were also in attendance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised many fans when they announced they would be attending the festivities with their two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, after stepping down from their royal duties.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed in May.

The pair walked away from their duties as senior royals in 2020 and permanently relinquished their roles as working members of the royal family in February 2021 to move toward becoming “financially independent.” They have relocated to Montecito, California, where they are raising their little ones. The Platinum Jubilee also marks Lilibet’s first public appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not specify what events they would be attending ahead of time, but the Queen made it clear that they would not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Color, which took place on June 2.

Trooping the Color is a very popular event because the entirety of the royal family usually steps out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a ceremony is performed by regiments of the British Army. This year, Elizabeth restricted the photo op for senior members only.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Color balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2, will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a statement from the palace read.

That being said, Meghan and Harry “are happy to be in the U.K. and feel honored to be participating” during the events, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “The queen is going out of her way to make the Sussexes feel at home and comfortable … She blocked out a few hours in her diary to spend quality time with the Sussexes and met Lilibet for the first time briefly before the Trooping of Color.”

