Do Prince William and Duchess Kate Want More Kids? 'Let's Have Another'

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William.

The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”

During her two-day visit on behalf of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in Denmark, Duchess Kate admitted that being around children typically ignites her maternal instincts.

“It makes me very broody,” she said, which means a yearning for more children. “William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Just one month prior, the future King of England jokingly expressed some concern as his wife held another family’s baby during their visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital in England.

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” Prince William said to a crowd of people on January 20, who enjoyed the sight of Kate snuggling with a baby. And right before Kate handed the child back to her parents, William playfully quipped, “Don’t take her with you” to his wife.

It appears the two are at a standstill when it comes to the thought of baby No. 4. However, an insider previously told Us Weekly that Duchess Kate once wanted “to have one more child.”

“Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” the source said in February 2021. “She put the idea on hold when [the COVID-19 pandemic] hit, but now there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

It took some persistence from the Duchess though, as the insider noted that convincing William “took a while.”

“He said that three children is more than enough,” the source said. “The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed. … But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger?”

The insider even added that Willliam took some time to ponder over the idea, and as a result, he was “on the same page [as Kate] and is excited about the future.”