Three is the magic number! Prince William shut down any “ideas” about having baby No. 4 with wife Kate Middleton.

The royal couple paid a visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital in England on Thursday, January 20. While greeting members of the community, new parents Trudi and Alastair allowed Kate, 40, to hold their baby girl, Anastasia.

Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” William, 39, joked as the crowd gushed over the adorable sight of Kate snuggling the baby, according to videos circulating on Twitter.

Before the Duchess handed back the bundle of joy to her parents, her husband quipped, “Don’t take her with you.”

William and Kate are already the proud parents of three kids — George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge poked a little fun at the idea of expanding their brood, they’ve been fueling baby No. 4 speculation for years.

Kate subtly shut down pregnancy rumors in September 2021 after she spent over two months out of the public eye while their family had their annual summer vacation. Fans were hoping she would re-emerge with a baby bump, but the University of St. Andrews grad instead showed off her slim waist in pants during an official appearance at RAF Prize Norton in Oxfordshire.

In 2019, one year after welcoming their youngest son, an insider told Us Weekly that the duo “would love to have one more child.” Whether or not that happens, it’s clear William and Kate are having a blast watching their little ones grow up.

“They love playing together and being creative,” the insider said at the time about the young siblings. “Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy, and now that Louis’ a bit older, he gets involved too.”

Not surprisingly, William and Kate are raising some seriously talented kids. “They’re bilingual and can already speak fluent Spanish, thanks to their nanny Maria Barrallo,” a second insider previously told Life & Style about the little royals.“Charlotte and George are well ahead of a majority of their school friends in the language department.”

The importance of speaking multiple languages seems to come from their father, who is also a skilled linguist.

“William, who speaks five languages — English, French, Swahili, Welsh and Gaelic — asked Maria to introduce Spanish to the kids at an early age so that it would come naturally to them and it’s worked,” added the second insider.