Duchess Kate Looks Chic (and Breaks Royal Protocol) in Pants During Outing With Prince William: Photos

Looking good! Kate Middleton looked chic — and broke royal protocol — by wearing stylish pants while visiting Kew Gardens for a Generation Earthshot event with husband Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, wore a kelly green top and matching knee-length jacket with wide-legged black trousers. William, 39, was all smiles during their appearance in a blue suit and button-down shirt. The Duke kept it casual with no tie.

While Kate has taken a more modern approach to the monarchy, royal tradition states that women wear skirts and dresses rather than trousers while on duty. It’s been reported that Queen Elizabeth II herself prefers this fashion rule, which may be why the other royal women typically follow suit at events.

In fact, her Majesty has stepped out wearing pants less than a dozen times during her time as the reigning monarch, Hello! reported. The majority of the time, she was photographed wearing trousers during her leisure time or sporting activities, such as riding horses.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, there are royal rules that come with wearing skirts and dresses. The hemline should never be “more than three or four inches above her knee,” the publication reported.

It’s clear Kate loves fashion, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, definitely takes after her mother in that sense.

“She’s obsessed with her mother‘s jewelry,” a source previously told Life & Style, noting the 6-year-old has “very expensive taste” already. “William once found her covered in Kate’s makeup and wearing a $4 million tiara.”

A separate source told Closer Weekly the royal kiddo “has a strong personality” and is comfortable with her high-profile lifestyle. “[She] is the kind of little girl who knows what she wants and doesn’t let anything get in her way,” the source gushed. “Charlotte is outgoing and oozes confidence. Standing in front of hundreds of paparazzi doesn’t faze her in the slightest. Charlotte actually enjoys being in the spotlight!”

Charlotte’s confidence has even caught the eye of her great-grandmother. “The Queen has picked up on signs that Charlotte is her mini-me,” another insider previously revealed to Closer Weekly. “She’s confident that her great-granddaughter will grow up to be a great leader and role model.”

