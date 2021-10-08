Fashionista in the making! Prince William and Duchess Kate‘s daughter, Princess Charlotte, may only be 6 years old, but she already has “very expensive taste,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She’s obsessed with her mother‘s jewelry,” the source explains. “William once found her covered in Kate’s makeup and wearing a $4 million tiara.”

Although the royal mama bought Charlotte a Disney tiara to keep her happy, “She prefers the real deal and made Kate promise to give it to her in the future.” Spoken like a true queen already!

In fact, Queen Elizabeth can see the youngster following in her royal footsteps. “The Queen has picked up on signs that Charlotte is her mini-me,” an insider previously revealed to Closer Weekly. “She’s confident that her great-granddaughter will grow up to be a great leader and role model.”

The Duchess of Cambridge via PA Wire/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

A separate insider noted that, “although she’d never admit it, the Queen secretly favorites Charlotte because they share so many interests!”

“She has a strong personality and is the kind of little girl who knows what she wants and doesn’t let anything get in her way,” a third source dished to Closer. “Charlotte is outgoing and oozes confidence. Standing in front of hundreds of paparazzi doesn’t faze her in the slightest. Charlotte actually enjoys being in the spotlight!”

William and Kate started their family a little more than two years after they tied the knot in April 2011, having welcomed son Prince George in July 2013. The couple expanded their brood with the birth of Charlotte in May 2015, followed by their youngest son, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

The duo might have their hands full as parents and future heirs to the throne, but they wouldn’t be against welcoming another baby into their family one day.

“They adore being parents,” another insider previously shared with Closer in June 2019. “They’d love to have two girls and two boys!”

“They’re at their happiest when they are surrounded by their family,” the source continued. “Will and Kate’s kids are their world.”