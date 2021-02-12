Are Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton Having Baby No. 4? Everything We Know

Expanding their brood? Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton have sparked rumors that she will be pregnant with baby No. 4 soon.

It turns out, the couple has been teasing having another kid for a while. An insider told Us Weekly in 2019 the royal duo “would love to have one more child.” They welcomed their oldest son, Prince George, in July 2013 followed by Princess Charlotte in May 2015. Kate then gave birth to their youngest child, son Prince Louis, in April 2018.

It’s been a blast watching their little ones grow up and get closer over the years. Surprisingly, the trio loves the same activities as any other kids. “They love playing together and being creative,” the insider continued about the young siblings. “Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy, and now that Louis’ a bit older, he gets involved too.”

Of course, like with any young kids, George, Charlotte and Louis do get into little tiffs from time to time. “[It’s] usually over silly things like toys or what TV shows they want to watch, but most of the time they get on,” the source divulged.

That being said, William and Kate are raising some seriously talented kids. “They’re bilingual and can already speak fluent Spanish, thanks to their nanny Maria Barrallo,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the little royals. “Even Louis is picking up certain words and tries to say ‘Hola.’”

“Charlotte and George are well ahead of a majority of their school friends in the language department,” the insider continued. “William, who speaks five languages — English, French, Swahili, Welsh and Gaelic — asked Maria to introduce Spanish to the kids at an early age so that it would come naturally to them and it’s worked.”

While they’re killing it in the parenting department, the royal couple have also worked hard to keep their marriage strong. Prince William even managed to “organize something super special” for their nine-year wedding anniversary in April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’ve had a stormy year, but they’ve pulled through and are stronger than ever,” a second insider told Life & Style at the time.

So, when will William and Kate have baby No. 4? Keep scrolling to see everything we know!