A milestone! Prince William is “organizing something super special” for Duchess Kate to celebrate their nine-year anniversary on April 29, Life & Style exclusively learns. “They’re on lockdown and can’t leave the house, but that isn’t stopping William.”

“They’ve had a stormy year, but they’ve pulled through and are stronger than ever,” adds the insider. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals to some scandals among extended family members, it’s been a tumultuous time in the royal family. However, William, 37, and Kate, 38, have a lot to celebrate.

Shutterstock

The Duke of Cambridge has a romantic day planned for his wife where they can “reminisce about old times” during a “picnic in the garden” and spending time at Anmer Hall, which they loved to do as newlyweds. “It’s his way of letting Kate know that nine years later the spark is still as strong,” gushes the source.

After nearly a decade of marriage, the couple, who met at the University of St. Andrews, have welcomed three children — George, Charlotte and Louis. Their kids are already lining up to be just as successful and bright as their worldly parents.

“They’re bilingual and can already speak fluent Spanish, thanks to their nanny Maria Barrallo,” a second source exclusively revealed to Life & Style about their little ones. “Even Louis is picking up certain words and tries to say ‘Hola.’”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Learning new languages with ease may be a skill they inherited from their father. “Charlotte and George are well ahead of a majority of their school friends in the language department,” the insider continued. “William, who speaks five languages — English, French, Swahili, Welsh and Gaelic — asked Maria to introduce Spanish to the kids at an early age so that it would come naturally to them and it’s worked.”

Of course, it’s not all work and no play for the royal kids. William and Kate are determined to raise their children as normally as possible. William’s late mother, Princess Diana, “made it her mission to give her kids everyday experiences, and William and Kate are huge believers in carrying on that tradition,” an additional source exclusively told Life & Style. It sounds like the best of both worlds.

Happy anniversary, William and Kate!